Pune Porsche crash: Police arrest accused juvenile’s mother

Pune: The Pune city police on Saturday morning arrested the mother of the juvenile involved in the Porsche crash that killed two on May 19 for allegedly changing blood samples of the teen after the accident. Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune (File Photro)

Two people, a man and a woman on a motorbike, were killed in Pune’s Kalyaninagar area on May 19.

“We have arrested the mother in connection with the blood sample case,” Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. The police are probing if the blood sample replaced with that of the teen after the accident on May 19 was of the mother.

According to the police, the juvenile’s mother was allegedly involved in the blood sample manipulation at the Sasson General Hospital in which already two doctors and one hospital staffer have been arrested.

With the latest arrest, four members of the family have been apprehended so far in the case. The 17-year-old minor, who is the main accused in the case, is already at the Observation Home while his father and grandfather are in judicial custody.

Another senior officer from the Pune city police department said the mother is also being probed for her alleged role in the wrongful confinement of the driver and issuing threats to him to own up to the accident.

Police also confirmed that they want to investigate her in the case of the kidnapping and abduction of driver Gangadhar Herikrub.

A week after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) cancelled the bail granted to the minor and sent him to the observation home till June 5.

Police claim the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it met with the fatal accident.