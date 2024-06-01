 Pune Porsche crash: Police arrest accused juvenile’s mother - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Porsche crash: Police arrest accused juvenile’s mother

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 01, 2024 10:55 AM IST

According to the police, the juvenile’s mother was allegedly involved in the blood sample manipulation at the Sasson General Hospital in which already two doctors and one hospital staffer have been arrested

Pune: The Pune city police on Saturday morning arrested the mother of the juvenile involved in the Porsche crash that killed two on May 19 for allegedly changing blood samples of the teen after the accident.

Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune (File Photro)
Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune (File Photro)

Two people, a man and a woman on a motorbike, were killed in Pune’s Kalyaninagar area on May 19. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We have arrested the mother in connection with the blood sample case,” Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. The police are probing if the blood sample replaced with that of the teen after the accident on May 19 was of the mother.

Also Read: Porsche crash case: Police to interrogate juvenile for 2 hours today

According to the police, the juvenile’s mother was allegedly involved in the blood sample manipulation at the Sasson General Hospital in which already two doctors and one hospital staffer have been arrested.

With the latest arrest, four members of the family have been apprehended so far in the case. The 17-year-old minor, who is the main accused in the case, is already at the Observation Home while his father and grandfather are in judicial custody.

Another senior officer from the Pune city police department said the mother is also being probed for her alleged role in the wrongful confinement of the driver and issuing threats to him to own up to the accident.

Also Read: Pune Porsche case: Juvenile’s grandfather, father sent to 14 days custody

Police also confirmed that they want to investigate her in the case of the kidnapping and abduction of driver Gangadhar Herikrub.

A week after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) cancelled the bail granted to the minor and sent him to the observation home till June 5.

Police claim the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it met with the fatal accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune Porsche crash: Police arrest accused juvenile’s mother
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On