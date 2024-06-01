 Pune Porsche case: Juvenile’s grandfather, father sent to 14 days custody - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
Pune Porsche case: Juvenile’s grandfather, father sent to 14 days custody

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 01, 2024 06:06 AM IST

The duo pressured the driver to own up to the crime instead of the minor and allegedly offered him monetary benefits

A Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Pune on Friday remanded the grandfather and the father of the juvenile involved in the Porsche car accident case which resulted in the death of two techies, in judicial custody for 14 days.

The duo was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A A Pande at the end of their police remand on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
The accused were arrested by the crime branch for the role they played in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver who was present in the car at the time of the accident.

The duo pressured the driver to own up to the crime instead of the minor and allegedly offered him monetary benefits.

The accused also abducted and confined him at their bungalow and released him the next day after the driver’s wife came to the residence raising hue and cry over the issue.

The duo was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A A Pande at the end of their police remand on Friday. The prosecution sought an extension of police remand citing that there is progress in the case with the recovery of the phone and a car used during the crime and demanded further custody citing that they were not cooperating during the investigation.

The defence counsel took objection to the custodial interrogation demand and argued that the prosecution had already sufficient time to probe into the case. Since the police have already recovered the car, mobile and also CCTV footage, there is no need for further police custody, the defence counsel stated.

After hearing both sides, the judge sent the accused to judicial custody till June 14.

Pune
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
