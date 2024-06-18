 Pune railway division officials conduct surprise checks - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Pune railway division officials conduct surprise checks

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 18, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Pune railway division officials travelled in several trains to check safety aspects, passenger amenities and onboard services on the ground

Pune: Pune railway division officials travelled in several trains to check safety aspects, passenger amenities and onboard services on the ground.

Pune railway division officials travelled in several trains to check safety aspects, passenger amenities and onboard services on the ground. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune railway division officials travelled in several trains to check safety aspects, passenger amenities and onboard services on the ground. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On directions of Pune divisional railway manager Indu Dubey, assistant divisional mechanical engineer (carriage and wagon) Prateek Titare travelled in train number 11077 (Pune-Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express) from Pune to Ahmednagar to monitor timing.

“We also noted down experience of passengers and a report will be submitted to authorities. The purpose of the drive is to know the grievances of passengers and address it,” said Titare, adding that officials checked adequate and timely supply of linen to passengers; cleanliness at seating area, lavatories and washbasin; and functioning of mobile charging points and electrical equipment.

“On the basis of passenger feedback, steps will be taken to improve facilities,” said Dubey.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune railway division officials conduct surprise checks
