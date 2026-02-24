Pune railway station’s heritage building fire triggers probe

A minor fire at a food stall inside Pune Railway Station’s century-old main terminal has reignited concerns over the safety of the historic structure. The 101-year-old heritage building, inaugurated on July 27, 1925, is among the city’s oldest and most iconic railway landmarks. The incident, which broke out Monday evening on Platform No. 1, prompted the closure of the stall and a formal inquiry into safety compliance. The 101-year-old heritage building, inaugurated on July 27, 1925, is among the city’s oldest and most iconic railway landmarks. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Preliminary reports indicate that cooking oil caught fire during routine operations, sending up smoke and causing brief panic among passengers. Two fire tenders rushed to the scene, and railway staff swiftly brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident has sparked debate over fire preparedness and the protection of the historic terminal, which handles more than 250 trains and nearly two lakh passengers daily.

Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson for the Pune Railway Division, said restoration and maintenance works are ongoing to preserve the heritage structure.

“We completed sandblasting, reset Mangalore tiles, and polished stones. Planned work includes epoxy painting, vegetation removal, tile replacement, leakage repairs, and treatment of exposed reinforcement,” he said.

The inquiry will also review whether the stall operator followed prescribed fire safety measures.

The main building, a single-storey structure with a central entrance porch, is officially recognised as a national heritage site. Platform No. 1 lies within the original building; the other six platforms are part of later expansions. Pune’s train operations began in 1858 with a single train between Pune and Khandala, later extending to Sholapur and Miraj in 1886.

Harsha Shah, president of the Pune Pravasi Group and railway activist, called for strict accountability and stronger safety enforcement. “This is a 101-year-old heritage structure and a symbol of Pune’s railway history. Commercial cooking must meet the highest fire safety standards. The Railways should audit all food stalls in the heritage premises and ensure modern firefighting systems are in place,” he said.

Passengers also voiced concerns. Commuter Kedar Mane said, “When we saw smoke, there was confusion on the platform. Thankfully, the fire was controlled quickly, but such incidents shouldn’t happen inside such an old building.” Diksha Kothari added, “This building is part of Pune’s history. Safety should be prioritised over commercial activity, especially in the heritage section.”

Railway officials confirmed the stall has been shut as a precaution. The inquiry will examine fire safety compliance, availability and condition of firefighting equipment, and overall preparedness within the heritage structure.