Pune records marginal temperature drop; IMD forecasts thunderstorms this weekend

Pune witnessed a slight drop in temperatures on Thursday after enduring severe heatwave-like conditions over the past several days, offering some respite to residents. The city had been reeling under intense summer heat this week, with temperatures soaring well above normal levels. (FILE)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Shivajinagar on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius.

The city had been reeling under intense summer heat this week, with temperatures soaring well above normal levels. On May 11, Shivajinagar registered a season-high maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest days of the summer. The same spell also pushed night temperatures unusually high. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature stood at 27.4 degrees Celsius, marking the warmest night of the season so far.

Several other parts of Pune also experienced extreme heat. Lohegaon emerged as the hottest location in the city after recording 43 degrees Celsius earlier this week.

However, weather officials indicated that the city may gradually witness relief from the scorching conditions over the coming days. Temperatures are expected to dip by another one to two degrees Celsius as weather systems begin influencing conditions across Maharashtra.

“As per the forecast, Pune city is likely to experience mainly clear skies that may turn partly cloudy during the afternoon or evening hours till May 18. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius,” said IMD senior meteorologist SD Sanap.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, isolated parts of the district are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds beginning Friday and continuing till May 18.

The changing weather pattern comes amid favourable conditions for the advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands around May 16.

Meteorologists said multiple weather systems are currently active across the country, including a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along with upper-air cyclonic circulations over different regions. These systems are expected to enhance moisture incursion and trigger pre-monsoon activity over Maharashtra.

Under their influence, isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph is likely across parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada till May 16. Similar weather activity is also expected over Konkan and Goa during May 15 and 16.

Forecast maps issued by the weather department indicate scattered rain activity across several districts of Maharashtra over the next few days. Southern Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada are likely to witness increased chances of unseasonal showers, prompting alerts in some districts.