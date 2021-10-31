Pune region: MTDC resorts 90% booked for Diwali vacations

With the Diwali festive season about to begin, people have started planning vacations, post Diwali. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation’s (MTDC) Pune region claims it has 90 per cent bookings for its resorts for the days after the Diwali weekend, i.e for days after November 7.

With the number of Covid cases dropping, due to which the state government has allowed tourist spots and resorts to reopen, people who have been at home for last almost two years, have started making travel plans.

“We have got 90 per cent bookings for our resorts in the Pune region for November, while in December, bookings have gone upto 70 per cent,” said Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC Pune.

“As there were good rains this year, waterfalls in the hilly regions of the district are at full throttle. And now, as the winter season has begun, with Covid restrictions eased, people are coming out for vacations. In the Pune region, there are various places to visit like Karle, Bhaje, Tarkarli, Harihareshwar, Dapoli, Mahabaleshwar, Panshet, Bhimashankar, and Malshej. Specially bookings are done at Mahabaleshwar, Tarkarli and the Panchagani resorts,” he said.

As per the information released by MTDC Pune, there is concession offered for senior citizens, government employees, specially abled people, and Army personnel when booking online.

MTDC resorts also have wi-fi connections in some rooms.

“All the Covid protocols and rules are strictly followed at our resorts. Thermal checking, maintaining social distancing and sanitising the rooms is done daily. We hope to have good Diwali vacation stays this year,” said Harane.

On other hand private tour players are also getting bookings, especially for the long weekends after Diwali. “As the Covid second wave is done and most people are fully vaccinated, the tourism business is again taking shape. Now tours around the state and even in the country are getting bookings for November and December. As all states have opened up their tourist destinations, tours for Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa and various other states are getting a good response. We are expecting to cover the losses which we had during the summer vaccations,” said Deepak Pujari, president of the Travel Agents Association of Pune