Pune reports 10 new cases of BA 2.75; nine new cases of BA.4 & BA.5
PUNE Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of the BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron with all cases hailing from Pune after processing of the samples in the last week of June and the outcome becoming known this week, as per the latest state health department report. Additionally, the state reported six and three cases of the BA.5 and BA.4 sub-variants of Omicron, respectively with all cases once again hailing from Pune.
The state health department report read, “As per the latest report from BJ Medical in Pune, six patients of BA.5 and three of BA.4 have been found in the state, all from Pune. Apart from these, 10 cases of BA.2.75 have also been found from Pune. All these samples were collected in the period between June 21 and 29 this year. All cases are asymptomatic and have recovered under home isolation. The total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state has risen to 73. Their distribution is: 24 in Pune; 34 in Mumbai; four each in Nagpur, Thane and Palghar; and three in Raigad.”
According to Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head, microbiology department, BJ Medical college, and scientist associated with the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), as many as 80% of Maharashtra’s Covid cases are BA2 and BA 2.38 - both known to cause mild infection. Dr Karyakarte said that samples of BA.2.75; BA.2.76; and BA.2.74 sub-variants of Omicron have been reported earlier too over the past few days. “At that time, there were no instructions to report the variant and hence, they are being reported now. We have found additional mutations which can escape the immune system. So, patients who have taken both the jabs can also get this infection. But further clinical study of this variant has to be carried out to understand its seriousness,” said Karyakarte.
Experts believe that globally, the BA.2 Omicron lineage has been seen to replace the BA.1 lineage. As the BA.2 lineage, which is largely responsible for the latest spike, is evolving, many sub-lineages of BA.2 are now developing with a set of distinct mutations. A similar sub-lineage of BA.2 is B.2.75.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,142 cases with seven fatalities. With this, the state’s overall tally of infections has reached 7,993,051 and the death toll 147,956 according to data provided by the state health department. Earlier on Monday, the state had reported a 50% dip in fresh Covid cases as the state reported 1,515 new infections and three deaths.
-
Karnataka CM congratulates Dr Veerendra Heggade for nomination to Rajya Sabha
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed his happiness at the nomination of Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Dr D Veerendra Heggade, as member of Rajya Sabha. The Chief Minister also congratulated other nominees -- eminent athlete P T Usha, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and renowned film screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad. BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior BJP functionaries congratulated Dr Heggade.
-
Uddhav changes Lok Sabha chief whip as Shinde camp hints at MPs jumping ship
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena replaced Bhavana Gawali as its chief whip in the Lok Sabha and nominated Rajan Vichare in her place. The information was shared by the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Raut is the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party. Vichare represents Thane in the Lok Sabha. Eknath Shinde is also from Thane. The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha.
-
CNG price hiked by ₹3 per kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
PUNE The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited has hiked the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas for the vehicular segment in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from midnight of Wednesday. According to company officials, MNGL has increased the CNG rates by ₹3 per kg inclusive of taxes. The CNG retail selling price has been revised from ₹82 per kg to ₹85 per kg.
-
Dengue threat: Zonal entomologist conducts inspection in Ludhiana
With rising concern over dengue and chikungunya, a team led by zonal entomologist, Patiala, Amritpal Kaur on Wednesday inspected different areas in the city where a large number of cases of these diseases were reported last year. The areas included Haibowal Khurd, Rishi Nagar Block 2, Haibowal Kalan, Durgapuri etc. The larvae were destroyed on the spot by spraying chemicals.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai directs officials to conduct survey of flood-prone areas
Speaking to media persons at Mysuru airport, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, some villages are inundated whenever it rains heavily. The Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts have been instructed to take up rescue and relief works immediately. The Revenue minister is heading to Madikeri to oversee the relief works. All precautionary measures have been taken. Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are witnessing coastal erosion too. The Education minister would soon initiate measures in this regard.
