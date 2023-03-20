Pune reports 39 new cases of H3N2 in five days

Between January 1 and March 14, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had recorded 22 cases of H3N2 which have now risen to 61 according to the information shared by the PMC health department on Monday. Which means that 39 new cases of H3N2 have been added within the PMC limit in the last five days. Rush outside clinics as H3N2 cases are on the rise. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, “The number of H3N2 cases has gone up to 61 in the PMC limit. From Tuesday, our teams will be visiting various localities. If they find patients with cough and cold and high fever, samples will be sent to the lab.”

“A survey will help the PMC to know the growth rate of H3N2 patients. Across the PMC limit, the survey will begin from Tuesday,” Dr Pawar said.

One-hundred-and-eighty-four teams will visit various localities to conduct the survey. The PMC is prepared with 56,000 Tamiflu tablets; 792 vials of Remdesivir; 35,800 PPE kits; over 25,000 N-95 masks; and 1.73 lakh disposable masks in case of emergency.

Nikita Patel, a resident from S B road, said, “The PMC has taken the right step in conducting the survey as many people take fever lightly.”

Whereas Dr Vijay Natarajan, CEO, Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC) and cardio-thoracic surgeon, Pune, said, “Although the last five days have seen 39 new cases of H3N2, there is no rapid growth in the number of patients. People should not panic.”

Anurag Thate said, “People should focus more on gargling with saline water. People should give priority to homemade medicines to keep H3N2 at bay.”

Dr Nilesh Bajaj said, “People should not panic as the disease is curable.”