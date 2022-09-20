Pune reports day temperature at 24.8 °C on Tuesday

The city saw a further dip in day temperature on Tuesday when the mercury dropped to 24.8 degrees Celsius which was 5.1 degrees Celsius below normal. In the past few days, the maximum temperature has seen a drop but on Tuesday, the drop was sudden.

Officials noted that due to cloudy skies and no sunlight, the temperature has seen a drop in these two days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that the day temperature in the city is likely to see a rise in the next few days.

“The day temperature in the city is likely to increase till 29 degrees Celsius till September 29. Partly cloudy skies are likely to continue in the city till the end of this week with light rainfall,” said Kashyapi.

Southwest monsoon has started withdrawing from northwest India confirmed IMD officials on Tuesday.

“Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch on Tuesday against its normal date of withdrawal from southwest Rajasthan of September 17. The withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon is based on the following meteorological conditions, anti-cyclonic circulation at 850 hPa level, no rainfall during the last five days and the water vapour imagery indicating dry weather conditions over the region. The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya on Tuesday,” said IMD officials.