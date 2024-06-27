Pune reports third case of Zika virus, 13 samples sent to NIV for testing

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported another Zika virus case in Mundhwa on Thursday, the third infection in the city so far. The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The blood sample of a 47-year-old woman tested positive for cross-infection of Zika and dengue virus, informed officials.

The woman complained of symptoms like fever, joint pain, and headache. She was admitted to a private hospital in Hadapsar on May 31. Her samples were sent for Tropical Fever Profile Test to a private laboratory. The private lab reports detected Zika virus and dengue virus in her blood serum on June 1. However, the hospital informed PMC about the case on June 22.

The doctor who treated the patient requesting anonymity said, “The patient was given symptomatic treatment for the infection. Given the symptoms we had suspected dengue infection and the reports detected both Zika and dengue infection. The line of treatment remained the same for both virus infections. She was successfully treated and discharged from the hospital on June 3.”

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said, during surveillance, we have taken samples of 13 people including the 47-year-old woman and her three family members. All 13 samples, which include people staying in the vicinity, have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing of Zika infection.

“The woman tested positive for Zika virus infection as per the reports from a private laboratory. Due to this we have repeated her samples and sent them to NIV,” he said.

As per officials, the samples of the woman, her mother-in-law and two children have been sent to NIV.

Earlier on June 20-21, Zika virus infection was reported in a 46-year-old doctor from Erandwane and his 15-year-old daughter.

Following the detection of cases in Erandwane under the Ghole Road ward office jurisdiction of PMC the health officials have taken samples of eight suspected patients in the area. These eight patients include five pregnant women and three other patients who reported symptoms from Khilarwadi, Ganesh Nagar and Sinhagad Road areas.

The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya.

A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. In pregnant women Zika infection can cause microcephaly in the fetus.

The civic body has started a container survey and surveillance of fever patients in several areas across the city, said officials.