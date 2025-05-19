Pune Ring Road project begins without formal groundbreaking ceremony

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has formally commenced construction work on the ambitious Pune Ring Road project—prior to the official groundbreaking ceremony. According to senior officials, contracts have been awarded to nine construction firms, and physical work has begun at multiple sites. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The project, initially expected to be inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the two Deputy Chief Ministers, has now entered the execution phase without any formal public event. According to senior officials, contracts have been awarded to nine construction firms, and physical work has begun at multiple sites. The first contract was awarded in October 2024, while the last was awarded in January this year.

Rahil Vasaikar, chief engineer of MSRDC’s Pune division, confirmed the development, stating, “Construction activities have commenced concurrently across all nine segments of the Ring Road, encompassing areas such as Wadebolhai, Khadakwasla, Sinhagad, Mulshi, Urse, Chakan, Hinjewadi, and Sortapwadi.”

Land acquisition nears completion

The Pune Ring Road project, spanning 169 kilometres in length and 110 metres in width, is estimated to cost approximately ₹42,711 crore. According to data provided by the MSRDC, around 99 per cent of the land required for the western section and 98 per cent for the eastern section has been acquired, amounting to a total of approximately 1,740 hectares.

The eastern section requires the acquisition of 1,054 hectares—including private, government, and forest land—while the western section necessitates around 693 hectares from similar categories.

Execution and timeline

Vasaikar further stated that the Government of Maharashtra has issued formal work orders to the contracted firms, with a mandate to complete construction within a period of two and a half years from the date of legal clearance.

“Initial operations such as land levelling, the construction of bridges over rivers and streams, and soil filling are currently underway. While certain activities may experience temporary suspension during the monsoon season, the majority of work will proceed as scheduled,” he noted.

He also emphasised that contractual penalties will be enforced in accordance with government regulations should there be any failure to meet the stipulated deadlines. “The timely initiation of work is crucial to ensuring the project’s timely completion,” Vasaikar added.

The project has been strategically divided into seven phases in the eastern region and five in the western region. Upon completion, the Ring Road is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity and substantially reduce vehicular pressure within the urban limits of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.