Pune RTO collects 2.07 cr in a month from violators under special drive

Pune: The Pune regional transport office (RTO), in a special drive launched last month, took action against 1,000 vehicles and collected record fine of ₹2.07 crore. The amount collected is the highest by the Pune RTO division in a given month.

The fines were slapped for not having vehicle permit, vehicle insurance, payment of road transport tax, overloaded vehicles, not wearing helmet, reflector on vehicles and other violations. Three squads of RTO inspectors were appointed for the drive that was undertaken from February.

“Three squads under the supervision of senior officials were appointed. These teams carried out the drive across the Pune district and 2,450 vehicles were checked and fine of ₹2,07,70,000 was collected. While 993 vehicle owners were found in violation of the rules under the Motor Vehicle Act, 218 vehicles were seized for flouting other rules and regulations,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

The officer said that the drive was an effort to ensure safe and secure transportation and sensitise vehicle users about traffic rules.

Under the Pune RTO division, there are sub-divisions of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati RTO and the drive was taken throughout the divisions. RTO inspectors were given duties in rotation on highways and spots in and around the city. Vehicles, including cars, heavy vehicles, autos, trucks and tempos were checked in random.