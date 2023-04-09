Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune RTO collects 1,524 crore revenue in 2022-23

Pune RTO collects 1,524 crore revenue in 2022-23

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 09, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has generated the highest revenue in Maharashtra with ?1,524 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

In the financial year 2022-23, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has generated the highest revenue in the state, officials said, adding it has generated a revenue of 1,524 crore. During the same period, Pune RTO region generated a revenue of 2,835 crore.

In the financial year 2022-23, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has generated a revenue of 1,524 crore
In the state, there are more than 50 RTOs, however, Pune RTO has been able to provide the highest revenue. The intended revenue aim was 1,377.30 crore, but it generated 1,524.24 crore.

As per Pune RTO officials, there are various types of works related to two types of vehicles - transport and non-transport which are carried out at the RTO office at various departments.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO generated 874.71 crore, Baramati RTO 160.26 crore, Solapur RTO 196.59 crore and Akluj RTO 79.46 crore, during the same period.

“To provide people with improved facilities, our officials work as a team and implemented positive change,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

Sunday, April 09, 2023
