Pune RTO gets only 2 fare complaints, fines 198 private buses during Diwali rush

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has received only two complaints related to excessive fares from private bus passengers during the Diwali season. Officials said that while many travellers allegedly paid inflated fares, very few lodged complaints.

The transport department had appealed to passengers to lodge complaints if private operators charged more than 1.5 times the maximum fare prescribed by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Between October 13 and 27, RTO received 53 complaints through WhatsApp and email. However, only two were valid fare-related complaints, while the remaining were about other traffic or service violations.

“Of the 53 complaints received, only two included necessary details like the passenger’s name, mobile number, bus number, and photo of the ticket,” officials said.

Meanwhile, RTO took action against 198 private buses across Pune district between October 1 and 26 for various violations . These included not wearing seat belts, carrying extra passengers, transporting goods in passenger vehicles, blocking emergency exits, and operating without fire extinguishers.

Under the e-challan system, ₹17,65,450 was imposed and ₹11,74,950 was collected with the remaining to be recovered soon.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “We had provided WhatsApp helpline number 8275330101 for passengers to register complaints regarding overcharging, rude behaviour, or other irregularities. We appeal to citizens to share details when filing complaints.”

Violations

Seat belt not used: 19 buses

Overcrowding with extra passengers: 1 bus

Goods carried inside passenger vehicles: 23 buses

Emergency exit blocked: 7 buses

Missing fire extinguishers: 18 buses