Pune RTO puts on hold drive against aggregator cab services

In a major decision taken by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), the ongoing drive against app-based cab services in Pune city has been put on hold for 30 days due to the ongoing board exams and to avoid inconvenience to passengers. Whereas the app-based cab companies have to respond to the notices issued to them within these 30 days. These aggregators have been barred on grounds of not adhering to the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Act, 2020. (HT FILE)

Earlier last week, the Pune RTO had announced that it would start taking strict action against two aggregator-based cab companies namely Ola and Uber, both of which have been barred from operating in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati by the Pune district collector. These aggregators have been barred on grounds of not adhering to the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Act, 2020.

Simultaneously, RTO officials had formed squads and started checking aggregator cabs in the city but no action was taken till now. “We have not taken action against any of the aggregator cab companies till now as they have been given a 30-day window to appeal to the appellate authority regarding the decision. As board exams are currently underway in the state and to avoid sudden inconvenience to thousands of passengers, we will not be taking action for a 30-day period,” said Pune regional transport officer, Sanjeev Bhor.

Meena Naidu, a parent, said, “I go to drop and pickup my son from his Class 10 board examination centre daily by Ola or Uber cabs. If this service is suddenly stopped, it will be very difficult for us.”