Pune rural police arrest interstate burglar, recover gold worth 16 lakh

Pune rural police have arrested a burglar involved in a series of robberies across multiple states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. He was arrested on January 24 near Saswad on Pune-Satara Road. On 13 January, Shripati Nagar in Bhor reported four house break-in cases. The accused stole gold, silver jewellery and cash worth ₹ 26,35,874. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused has been identified as Lakhan Ashok Kulkarni alias Sachin Raju Mane (31), a resident of Mangalwedha in Solapur district.

On 13 January, Shripati Nagar in Bhor reported four house break-in cases. The accused stole gold, silver jewellery and cash worth ₹26,35,874.

During the investigation, after analysis of CCTV footage in the locality, police identified the accused who visited Shripati Nagar six to seven hours before the house break-in incident was reported.

On January 24, a police team in Mangalwedha got information that the accused was on his way to Pune from Shirwal. With the help of local police, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested from Sasewadi. Police seized 8.5 tola of golden jewellery, 2 kg silver items, cash and a car total worth ₹16.58 lakh from his possession.

The suspect is believed to have been part of a larger gang that targeted residential properties in various cities. His modus operandi included breaking into homes and stealing valuable items, primarily gold ornaments. The police were able to track the burglar through a series of clues and intelligence gathered from multiple states.

The accused is on record criminal and was involved in more than 50 house break-in and burglary cases reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat states. He was convicted in one of the such house break in case reported in Karnataka state and was jailed for seven years., said police.

Complainant Madhav Purohit, a retired senior citizen, filed a complaint at Bhor police station and a case has been registered under sections 305(a), 331 (3)(4) of the BNS.

