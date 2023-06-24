Home / Cities / Pune News / Darshana murder case: Handore used cutter to kill victim, says Pune police

Darshana murder case: Handore used cutter to kill victim, says Pune police

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 24, 2023 11:43 PM IST

The accused arrested Sudhir alis Rahul Dattatrya Handore used a cutter to kill Darshana Pawar, said Pune rural police officials on Saturday

The accused arrested Sudhir alis Rahul Dattatrya Handore used a cutter to kill Darshana Pawar, said Pune rural police officials on Saturday.

Handore was in a one-sided love affair with Darshana. When Handore proposed to her for marriage she refused his proposal, angry Handore killed her, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Handore was in a one-sided love affair with Darshana. When Handore proposed to her for marriage she refused his proposal, angry Handore killed her, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A team of Pune rural police arrested Handore on June 21 from Andheri railway station in connection with the murder of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam rank holder Darshana. He was produced in court and was granted police custody till June 29.

Police has also seized stones (with blood stains) which were used by the accused to kill Darshana.

Handore was in a one-sided love affair with Darshana. When Handore proposed to her for marriage she refused his proposal, angry Handore killed her, said police.

The Pune rural police found the decomposed body of Darshana at the foothills of Rajgad Fort on June 18. Probe revealed the victim went missing after she went on a trek with Rahul, whose mobile was found switched off. CCTV camera footages showed the duo at the hills at 8:30 am on June 12, but only Rahul was seen near the foothills at around 10:45 am.

Meanwhile, after reading news and comments on Darshana’s friendship, marriage related news on social media, her father has requested to stop her media trail. “Many people unnecessarily defaming my daughter,” he said.

