Pune Rural SP underscores importance of criminal identification, profiling

PUNE Newly appointed Pune rural superintendent of police (SP), Pankaj Deshmukh, highlighted the importance of identifying and profiling criminals as a top priority for law enforcement in the region. Deshmukh made these remarks during a media interaction after officially assuming the position of Pune rural SP.

Addressing the press, Deshmukh accentuated the critical role that criminal identification and profiling play in enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts. He said that understanding the profile of individuals involved in criminal activities is crucial for the police to take proactive and preventive action against them.

“The identification and profiling of criminals is our priority. This strategic approach will empower the police force to take necessary measures, including preventive action, to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in the Pune rural area,” said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh further highlighted the importance of leveraging modern technologies to identify and monitor social media profiles and activities. He expressed a commitment towards adopting innovative methods to stay ahead of criminal elements and ensure the safety of the community.

Deshmukh also acknowledged that there are some traffic-related issues in the Pune rural area due to road widening and infrastructural work but that the Pune rural police will consider traffic a priority issue.

As the newly appointed Pune rural SP, Deshmukh conveyed his commitment towards working closely with the police force and collaborating with the community to address security challenges effectively. He said Mathadi workers’ and extortion-related issues, specifically in the industrial and MIDC area, will be addressed on priority basis. He appealed to people to come forward to report complaints related to Mathadi workers/extortion so that the police will take necessary action.