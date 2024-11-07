Menu Explore
Pune school principal booked for refusing election duty, training  

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 07, 2024 08:42 AM IST

According to the police, despite several notices by the assistant election officer, the school principal refused to accept the order and disobeyed the government directives related to elections

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday registered an offence against the principal of a private English medium school in Talegaon-Dabhade for refusing to accept the district election department’s order asking the school management to participate in poll-related training for its staff.  

Circle officer Limbaraj Salgar lodged a complaint with Talegaon Dabhade police station for the offence which took place between October 21 and October 31.   (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the police, despite several notices by the assistant election officer, the school principal refused to accept the order and disobeyed the government directives related to elections, indirectly obstructing the state government election department officials in discharging their election duties.  

Circle officer Limbaraj Salgar lodged a complaint with Talegaon Dabhade police station for the offence which took place between October 21 and October 31.  

