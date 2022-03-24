Pune schools to continue with full-day classes in April

The school education and sports department issued a government resolution (GR) on Thursday stating that schools can function full time and at full capacity till April-end.

According to the department, schools can function on Sunday as well (if needed) to improve the learning loss of students and get them back in the habit of attending offline classes.

The GR states that every year classes are held only in the morning in March and April before the summer vacation.

“However, this year, schools are directed to remain open full-time during the day for Class 1 to Class 9 and Class 11 till April end. In April, all Saturdays will be full-day school. Schools can also remain open on Sunday if needed,” states the GR.

“The exams will be conducted in April third week,” the GR states.

According to the GR issued on January 20, schools were allowed to start full day classes as per the decision made by the local governing body. But now restrictions are ending, the school department has issued these fresh directives.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principals’ Association, said that all-day school in April is a good initiative, but may not be feasible everywhere in the state.

“In some places, small cities and remote locations in Maharashtra, heat during April is very much and so full-day school for the students may be difficult. Also, taking exams and then issuing results is a tedious process. Schools can focus on the revision of students before the exams. But after the exams, the process of paper checking starts. During this time, taking regular schools will add a burden on the teachers. But the intention of the education department is good. Offline schools will help students to get acclimatise to offline school and clear their doubts,” said Gaikwad.