Pune sees drop in air pollution due to cloudy weather

PUNE: With cloudy weather for the last 24 hours, the air quality in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities has improved slightly. As per data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Air Quality Early Warning and Decision Support System (IITM-AQEWS), the air quality index (AQI) dropped from 190 on Saturday, November 30 to 109 (moderate level air quality) within three days and is likely to drop further in the next 24 hours. With cloudy weather for the last 24 hours, the air quality in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities has improved slightly. (HT)

The AQI in most areas is likely to remain at a reduced level as the city may experience cloudy weather for the next three to four days. S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “There are chances of light to very light rainfall in Pune on December 4 and 5. Hence, the city is likely to experience good air quality in some areas. However, areas like Shivajinagar, Nigadi, Bhosari and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk, which are either traffic junctions or industrial areas, are likely to experience increase in air pollution during this period, the IITM system has predicted.”

From November 25, the city recorded a significant drop in temperature and by the end of November, the minimum temperature was recorded in single digits for nearly four consecutive days. The air became stagnant and the pollution level also increased in many areas in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In areas like Bhosari, the pollution reached serious levels as AQI of over 300 was recorded. Whereas in areas like Alandi, Nigadi, Dhayari and SPPU Chowk, the AQI was constantly recorded above 250.

In winter, the city usually experiences an increase in air pollution due to meteorological and man-made factors. As per various studies, there is a significant correlation between winter and air pollution. During winter, a temperature inversion layer forms over urban areas, trapping pollutants close to the ground. Also, higher energy demand for heating leads to increased fuel burning, resulting in more emissions. Weaker winds and reduced air dispersion make it harder for pollutants to dissipate. Also, winter fog can trap pollutants, reducing visibility and exacerbating respiratory issues.

Real-time AQI data by the IITM-AQEWS highlighted the rise in pollution levels over the last few days. But as the city started experiencing cloudy weather and moisture incursion for the past 24 hours, the pollution levels began to fall in many areas and areas that had previously recorded AQIs of over 250 now recorded AQIs between 100 and 150. While the reduction in air pollution will benefit people living in areas with higher AQI, the visibility seems to have reduced as the city is experiencing a significant white layer in the atmosphere which consists of dust, moisture and fog.