Pune sees third-highest single-day September rainfall since 1983

The city received 97.4mm of rainfall over a 24-hour period from 8:30 am on September 18 to 8:30 am on September 19, making it the third-highest single-day rainfall recorded in September since 1983. The heaviest September rainfall on record occurred on September 25, 2024, with 133mm, followed by 110 mm in 1983. In a rare occurrence this monsoon, two stations — Pashan and Lohegaon — registered over 100 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period, with Pashan receiving 140.6 mm and Lohegaon 112.2 mm. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

In line with the probability forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Maharashtra, as well as Pune city, has been witnessing substantial rainfall over the past week. In the last two to three days, Pune has recorded particularly significant showers, triggered by a combination of cyclonic circulation and thunderstorm activity over the city.

On September 18, heavy rainfall lashed Pune within a few hours. The breakup of the data shows that Shivajinagar recorded 57.2 mm of rainfall till 8:30 pm on September 18, followed by another 40.2 mm through the night, bringing the final tally to 97.4 mm.

The latest spell has added significantly to Pune’s seasonal rainfall. A weather scientist, requesting anonymity, confirmed that Shivajinagar’s September rainfall now stands at 237.6 mm, making it the second-wettest September since 2013. Furthermore, the city’s annual rainfall has already crossed the 1,000 mm mark.

Apart from Shivajinagar, intense rainfall activity was also recorded in Pashan and Lohegaon on September 18, creating major disruption across the city. The rainfall pattern in Pashan reflected a sudden surge. By 5:30 pm, the station had logged 71.2 mm. The 24-hour tally, updated at 8:30 am on September 19, revealed the total had nearly doubled to 140.6 mm. This deluge left large parts of the area grappling with severe waterlogging, long traffic snarls, poor visibility, and disruption of normal life.

Lohegaon, however, presented a strikingly different anomaly. Until 5:30 pm, the IMD station had recorded only 0.6 mm of rainfall—barely registering as a drizzle. But within the next three hours, between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, rainfall reached 74.8 mm. By the end of the 24-hour monitoring cycle, the figure had climbed dramatically to 112.4 mm.

The extreme variability in rainfall intensity across different stations on the same day highlights the highly localised and unpredictable nature of this monsoon spell, which not only overwhelmed infrastructure but also caught residents off guard, said officials.

Meanwhile, the ghat section is presenting a contrasting picture. Several stations have recorded only single-digit rainfall. Even traditionally high-rainfall locations such as Lonavla, Tamhini, Davadi, and Shirgaon—which are known for three-digit downpours—have reported merely 60 to 85 mm, well below their usual levels.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said, “Localised weather factors such as a rise in temperature, increased humidity levels, and the formation of thunderstorms are playing a major role in triggering the recent rainfall activity across the city. These conditions are expected to continue until September 23, during which Pune is likely to witness light to moderate showers. In view of this forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for the city till September 23.”

“For the ghat areas, the alert remains in place only till September 20. From September 21 onwards, no significant warning has been issued for the ghats. However, the situation will be closely monitored, and if there are any notable changes in the weather pattern, the alerts will be updated accordingly,” he said.