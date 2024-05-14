Pune sees voter turnout at 53.54%, Shirur 54.16% and Maval 54.87%

Pune: Around 11.03 lakh voters from Pune exercised their franchise in Monday’s election to decide their new Member of Parliament (MP), taking the voter turnout to 53.54%, according to the Election Commission of India which updated its data on Tuesday. Shrirang Barane exercised right to vote by voting with his wife in Pimpri in the city Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The latest figure is higher than 2019 when the voter turnout was 49.89%. In 2014, 9.86 lakh voters exercised their right, making the turnout to 54.11% of total electorate at 18.35 lakh.

Similarly, the updated figures for Shirur Lok Sabha seat have taken the voter turnout to 54.16% and Maval 54.87%, which is less than 2019.

The Pune Lok Sabha had 2,061,276 voters of which 1,103,678 exercised their right. Despite many finding their names missing from the electoral list, the turnout has gone up this time as compared to previous poll.

As per the assembly wise data, highest number of persons cast their vote in Wadgaonsheri at 2.41 lakh.

The Kothrud assembly segment stood second with 2.17 lakh voters, Kasba Peth 1.64 lakh, Parvati 1.89 lakh, Shivajinagar 1.41 lakh and Cantonment with voter count of 1.49 lakh.

The highest voting percentage was recorded at Kasba Peth assembly constituency and lowest was Shivajinagar.

Given that Wadgaonsheri and Kothrud have seen higher voting as compared to other areas, it holds the key for the outcome of the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

After the voting, both Mahayuti and INDIA alliance have expressed confidence of victory.

BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol said, “In the last few weeks, all alliance parties have worked hard. I am thankful to all voters.”

“People executed their right. Definitely this time, the common man will win,” Congress LS candidate Ravindra Dhangekar said.