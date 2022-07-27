Pune station’s building completes 98 yrs, railway division to seek UNESCO’s stamp for ‘world heritage site’ inclusion
With the Pune railway station’s heritage building set to complete 98 years on Wednesday, the Pune railway division plans to apply to UNESCO to include the building in the list of ‘world heritage sites’. Pune railway station’s main building is one of the oldest structures in the city, which was inaugurated on July 27, 1925.
Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Renu Sharma said, “We have already started since the last one year, smaller works related to repair and maintenance of the Pune railway station heritage building. While major works of preservation and development of the building are being carried out by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). It is a very beautiful structure and hence, it should be preserved well. Yes, we have plans going forward to apply to UNESCO for including this building as a world heritage site. Already, there is one heritage building of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) in the world heritage list and it’s a matter of pride for every one of us if Pune station’s building is also added to the list.”
Whereas the Pune railway division is also in the process of appointing a private agency to maintain the heritage site. This will be the first time when a private agency will be appointed for cleaning and maintenance work of the heritage building by the Pune railway division. “Minor development of the building such as lighting, circulating areas’ development and cleaning is carried out on a daily basis by our staff. Whereas the main purpose of hiring the agency is for outside cleaning and maintenance of the building. Inside, all our offices and rooms are there that are cleaned and maintained on a daily basis. As it is a heritage site, it needs to be preserved well in that way and when passengers come to the railway station, the building should be seen as shining,” said Sharma.
The existing building of the Pune railway station which is a ‘national heritage structure’ was built on July 27, 1925. It is a one-storeyed building with the main entrance porch in the middle. While platform number 1 lies within this heritage building, the other six platforms have been newly-built. Train operations at Pune railway station started way back in 1858. Initially, only one train ran to Khandala from Pune. Later on when the railway lines were expanded, train operations started to Solapur and Miraj in 1886. Today, more than 200 train operations are carried out daily from the Pune railway station and around 2 lakh passengers travel from here.
