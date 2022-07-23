Pune students shine across streams in CBSE exams

Pune: Pune region secured 12th position with 90.48 pass percentage as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results on Friday.

The national pass percentage of the examination held from April to June, 2022 is 92.71 per cent. This year’s results have dropped by 6.66 per cent, as the previous academic year’s pass percentage was 99.37 per cent. The central board had cancelled the exams last year and declared results through alternative assessment due to the Covid situation.

City students fare well

Students of many city schools and junior colleges have scored well in the exams. Sanskriti School Bhukum campus secured 100 per cent pass percentage with Ridam Mishra from Science stream being the topper in school with 97.6 per cent.

“I am extremely happy with my Class 12 result. I would like to thank parents, teachers and classmates for supporting and believing in me. Teachers always encouraged me to perform to my potential. The values I have learned from my school will help in my future endeavour.” Ridam said.

Damini Joshi, principal, Sanskriti School, said, “Our students have proven themselves once again and performed very well. They adopted the new system wholeheartedly. We are very proud of our students and parents for supporting them. The credit for this singular achievement also goes to the academic team who worked closely with the students,”

Aakansha Yadav, student of Commerce stream from Army Public School (APS), Kirkee, scored 98 per cent. She juggled her CBSE course along with preparations for competitive exams. “I strictly followed a daily study schedule throughout the year and it has reflected on my results. The credit goes to teachers and especially my family for their support. I am preparing for competitive exams and want to serve my country,” said Akanksha.

At Orbis School in Keshavnagar, Vaishnavi Saksena has scored 99 per cent in Commerce stream and bagged top position in the school. Gunjan Srivastava, director and principal, The Orbis School, said, “In the face of the disruption posed by the Covid pandemic, the remarkable results of our school is a testament to the commitment and concerted efforts of all the stakeholders. It is rewarding to observe the tremendous growth demonstrated by students, despite the challenges they had to overcome. We are appreciative of the mentors who never lost faith in them.”

Girls outshine boys

As per the information given by the CBSE board, Class 12 results were declared Friday morning through online mode. Of the total 16 regions of CBSE, Thiruvananthapuram scored the highest pass percentage of 98.83 per cent and Prayagraj lowest with 83.71 per cent.

This year, 1,444,341 students registered for the Class 12 CBSE exams, of which 1,435,366 appeared and 1,330,662 passed. Girls outshined boys this year too with pass percentage of 94.54 against the latter’s 91.25 per cent, a difference of 3.29 per cent. The transgender students pass percentage is 100 per cent this year. A total of 33,432 students scored above 95 per cent and 134,797 got 90 plus per cent.

Exams in two terms for the first time

“Since 2020, school education has been severely hit because of the Covid pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the Board declared the result of Class 10 and 12 based on the tabulation policy approved by the Supreme Court. During these two years, the Board did not have any data on the learning of students as it was unable to conduct exams. Once the activities of 2020 results were over, the Board started preparations for the 2021-2022 examinations, keeping in view the probability of continuation of the pandemic and the likely impact on studies and assessment of the students of Classes 10 and 12,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE controller of examinations.

Bhardwaj said that the Board conducted the 2022 examination in two terms for the first time in its history.

“Covid, non-conduct of classes, holding examination two times, conducting an objective type examination, getting replies on optical mark recognition (OMR), evaluation by schools and other aspects made this session special. Hence, it cannot be compared with any of the previous sessions,” he said.