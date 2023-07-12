Dr Bhise released on bail in extortion case

PUNE: Dr Indrakumar Bhise, a practising surgeon, was granted bail by Sessions Court Justice NR Borkar on May 7, 2023, after being charged as the chief conspirator and co-accused in ₹100 crore extortion bid on former cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar in which the provisions of the MCOCA Act were invoked. Dr Indrakumar Bhise was granted bail in ₹ 100 crore extortion bid on former cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Advocate Satyam Harshad Nimbalkar argued that MCOCA may not be attracted though cases were pending against Dr Bhise, the nature of those cases were different and seemed to be in an individual capacity and not along with the syndicate as alleged, that being a legal submission was appreciated Bombay High Court, he said.

Also, it was submitted by him that Bombay High had noted while granting bail to the co-accused that the ingredients of Extortion under Section 386 IPC were also not attracted from the voluminous chargesheet.

