Pune techie duped of ₹9 lakh in fake MNC franchise deal
The Chinchwad police have lodged a case of cheating based on the complaint of a city-based IT engineer who was duped of ₹9.31 lakh by an unknown person who allegedly used fake mail id of a multinational company (MNC) and tried to sell the victim “franchise” of the company.
Police said that 37-year-old Chinchwad-based techie stated in his complaint that a person claiming to be a representative of the MNC had sought ₹9.31 lakh as registration charge to open a franchise of the MNC food chain in Chinchwad.
As per the complainant, on July 27 the complainant had sent all required documents on the given mail id. However, the mail was rejected. Later, the accused asked him to send documents on another mail id.
According to the complaint, the accused said that registration charge would be ₹1,55,500 and advance would be ₹7,75,500 for NOC charges.
“He gave me a bank account number where I submitted ₹9,31,000. We stayed in touch for one month, where he kept demanding that I transfer the advance amount as well,” said the complainant.
On July 18, when the accused again demanded ₹19,75,000 for the issue of licence, the complainant sought a physical meeting. Though the accused agreed for meeting, he avoided further calls.
The police have lodged a case of fraud and breach of trust as per Indian Penal Code Sections 420 and 406 against an unknown person. The police have the account details of the bank where the complainant transferred the money to the accused.
-
Only 6 of 200 mobile food trucks in Pune operate with permission
According to RTO rules, commercial activity of setting up LPG-linked gas stones on moving three and four-wheelers is banned under Section 191 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 39/92 and 52/191. DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “Many of these food trucks parked at busy chowks cause traffic jams and public inconvenience. Currently, there is no permission for them to function at chowks.“
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: UP prisoners aim to prepare 2 lakh flags before August 15
As a part of the 75th year of Independence Day, 'the inmates of UP jails', Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava have been preparing national flags on a large scale. The flags will be sold in the open market with the help of NGOs and the district administration. Besides, preparation to celebrate Independence Day on a grand scale in all 64 jails has already started.
-
U.P. Deputy CM urges more youths to join BJP and help in nation building
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday urged youths to join Bharatiya Janata Party in large numbers in order to take the country and the state to new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He was speaking during the inaugural session of a three-day state level training camp for Yuva Morcha of BJP in Agra on Saturday.
-
Most railway deaths are due to crossing of tracks: Thane GRP
In the last one week, train accidents in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli have claimed the lives of 12 commuters, eight of which are due to trespassing. On August 3, a 25-year-old man, Akshay Kamble, fell from an overcrowded local train between Diva and Dombivli railway stations and died. There is no alternative for the commuters if not the railway. They have to depend on the local trains.
-
Pune:Former IAS officer sentenced to 5 years jail for sexual assault
The Pune session court on Saturday, sentenced former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Maruti Hari Sawant to five years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl and molesting three other girls in March 2015. He was also fined ₹10 lakh. According to officials, Sawant resided with his family at a flat in Shivajinagar and was a frequent visitor to his father-in-law's apartment near school at Hingne Khurd, where the assaults took place.
