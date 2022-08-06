Pune techie duped of 9 lakh in fake MNC franchise deal

The Chinchwad police have lodged a case of cheating based on the complaint of a city-based IT engineer who was duped of ₹9.31 lakh by an unknown person who allegedly used fake mail id of a multinational company (MNC) and tried to sell the victim “franchise” of the company.

Police said that 37-year-old Chinchwad-based techie stated in his complaint that a person claiming to be a representative of the MNC had sought ₹9.31 lakh as registration charge to open a franchise of the MNC food chain in Chinchwad.

As per the complainant, on July 27 the complainant had sent all required documents on the given mail id. However, the mail was rejected. Later, the accused asked him to send documents on another mail id.

According to the complaint, the accused said that registration charge would be ₹1,55,500 and advance would be ₹7,75,500 for NOC charges.

“He gave me a bank account number where I submitted ₹9,31,000. We stayed in touch for one month, where he kept demanding that I transfer the advance amount as well,” said the complainant.

On July 18, when the accused again demanded ₹19,75,000 for the issue of licence, the complainant sought a physical meeting. Though the accused agreed for meeting, he avoided further calls.

The police have lodged a case of fraud and breach of trust as per Indian Penal Code Sections 420 and 406 against an unknown person. The police have the account details of the bank where the complainant transferred the money to the accused.