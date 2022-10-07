Pune techie ‘warns’ of plot to kill PM to frame parents of ‘noisy kids’

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old IT professional from Dehu road area for making a hoax call from a residential apartment in Adarshnagar on police helpline 112 claiming a “plot” to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The man, identified as Manoj Ashok Hanse, was under depression and made the call to “teach a lesson” to the parents of children in his housing society for “disturbing the peace”, a police official said on Thursday.

Hanse was working at a multinational IT company and opted for work from home. He moved to the Dehu road flat in 2016 after getting married and parted ways from his wife in 2020.

Varsharani Patil, senior police inspector, said, “According to his parents, the accused was under depression post divorce.”

Hanse’s mother said, “He could not tolerate high-decibel volume since childhood. Even the sound of train passing by irritates him. He was annoyed over the noise made by kids in the neighbourhood.”

“He assaulted cops and tried to run over the police team who had turned up to arrest him with his car,” Patil said.

According to the police, Hanse on Tuesday approached the family residing above his flat and requested them to ask their children to not make noise. Later, around 7:33 am, Hanse called the helpline 112 stating about a plan being hatched to kill the PM by bomb at Mumbai railway station.

Meanwhile, the parents of kids said that the accused used to object to even the children passing from the staircase.

“Hanse used to ring the doorbell of our house at midnight and run away. How can the sound of kids walking on staircase becomes noise?’’ the kids’ parent said. Hanse’s neighbour had lodged a police complaint against the accused on September 25.

The Dehu road police have registered a case under Sections 177 (furnishing false information), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Hanse was arrested and court granted him 15-day police custody.