Pune to celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ with musical play, book launch

The iconic national song ‘Vande Mataram’, which inspired India’s freedom movement, marks its 150th anniversary this year. To commemorate the milestone, Pune Book Festival, Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary Celebration Committee, and Janmada Pratishthan have jointly organised a celebration titled “Vande Mataram Utsav” on November 7, at 4 pm at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir. The event will feature a performance of the musical play ‘Sangeet Anandmath’ and the release of the book ‘Dhyas Vande Mataramcha’. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Vande Mataram is not just India’s national song, but the very symbol of the country’s soul, a chant that kindled self-respect during the era of colonial rule and continues to inspire generations,” said Rajesh Pande, chief convener, Pune Book Festival.

Maharashtra’s Minister for Culture Ashish Shelar will preside over the event. Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, and State Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, will attend as chief guests.