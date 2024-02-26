Pune to get 100-bed critical care hospital

In a significant step towards strengthening tertiary health care in the district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the foundation stone laying ceremony of the 100-bed critical care hospital in Pune. The hospital will be set up in Aundh under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at a cost of ₹ 40.05. (HT PHOTO)

The hospital will take over two years to complete and will cater to critically ill patients free of cost, said officials.

The hospital will be set up in Aundh under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at a cost of ₹ 40.05.

The entire project is funded by the central health ministry and will be run by the state health department.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Pune, Ramesh Chavan; BJP MLA, Ashwini Jagtap; deputy director of health services Dr Radhakishan Pawar, Dr Sanjay Jadhav and Dr Rekha Gaikwad; assistant director AYUSH, Dr Ramchandra Hankare; district civil surgeon, Dr Nagnath Yempalay and district health officer Dr Sachin Desai amongst other dignitaries.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said the hospital will be set up in a three-storey building of 6,563 sq metres and a detailed project report(DPR) for the hospital has been finalized.

“The tender has been allotted to a contractor to construct the hospital with a 24-month deadline. The facility will have vital units like the Intensive Care Unit, Cath Lab, and Operation Theatre amongst others. Once operational it is likely to be a boon for the needy patients running from Pillar to post in search of critical care facilities. The cost of critical care treatment in private setups is exorbitant and many can’t afford it,” he said.

The hospital will have a waiting room, medical room, main medical room, clinic room, examination room, storage room, laboratory room, newborn room, wellness room, toilet room on the ground floor, isolation ward, and isolation doctor’s room on the first floor.

The nurses’ area, operation theatre will be on the second floor. The hospital will have a complex, high dependency unit, intensive care unit and other facilities for patients informed the officials.