Pune to get 200-bed superspeciality hospital under PRAGATI project

PUNE: The city will get a 200-bed superspeciality hospital at the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) campus under the Maharashtra government’s PRAGATI (Primary Healthcare Reimagined with Advanced Governance and Accessible Technology Integration) health project, officials said on Thursday.

The state government has approved the hospital as part of the ₹4,250-crore PRAGATI project, which will be implemented between 2026 and 2031.

The proposed hospital will offer specialised services in neurosurgery, oncology, cardiology, gynaecology and neonatology, among other specialities. The government has approved 772 posts for the Pune facility, with an estimated annual salary expenditure of around ₹60.33 crore, officials said.

The Pune district civil surgeon had submitted a proposal to the state government in January 2025 seeking approval for a 200-bed superspeciality hospital and a separate 200-bed women’s hospital. The proposal envisaged 772 posts for the two facilities and an estimated project cost of ₹1,527 crore.

“Considering the rapidly growing population of Pune district, Sassoon General Hospital is facing considerable pressure while providing medical services. There is therefore a need for a 200-bed superspeciality hospital and a 200-bed women’s hospital for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad,” said Pune district civil surgeon Dr Nitin Deomane.

The Pune facility is among five major hospital projects approved under PRAGATI. The project also includes 500-bed district hospitals in Kolhapur and Nanded, and upgrading district hospitals in Nagpur and Latur from 100 to 300 beds.