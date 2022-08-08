Pune to Howrah train cancelled till August 13
The Pune railway division has cancelled the Pune Howrah Express train from Monday, August 8 to Saturday, August 13 due to the technical work of yard modification to be carried out in the Kanhan yard of Nagpur division of the southeast central railway. Similarly, a few other trains have also been either cancelled or terminated by the railways due to which the travelling plans of thousands of passengers will be affected this week.
As per the information shared by the Pune railway division, yard modification work will be carried out in the Nagpur division of the southeast central railway from August 8 to 13 due to which trains cannot run on this route. So, it has been decided to cancel or terminate these trains starting from Pune or other stations. The most prominent train which runs along this route which has been cancelled is the Pune-Howrah-Pune (train number 12129/12130) which runs daily, and will be cancelled till August 13.
Similarly, the Hatia to Pune Express (train number 22846) scheduled to depart on August 8 and 12 and the Pune to Hatia Express (train number 22845) slated to depart on August 10 and 14 - will also be cancelled. Another train, Pune to Bilaspur Express (train number 12850), has been cancelled as well.
Whereas the Kolhapur-Gondia Maharashtra Express (train number 11039) scheduled to depart from Kolhapur on August 8 and 13, will terminate at Nagpur railway station. And the Gondia to Kolhapur Maharashtra Express (train number 11040) starting from Gondia on August 9 and 14 will start its journey from Nagpur.
-
Minor girl repeatedly raped by neighbour, accused held in Pune
A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her neighbour in Gultekdi area. A case related to the incident was registered on Saturday. As per the complaint filed by the girl's father at Swargate police station, on February 19, the victim participated in a play organised in her school on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. When she returned home and was changing clothes, the accused allegedly entered her home and threatened and raped her.
-
BJP working on Plan B in Maha: Lure Congress, NCP dissidents
Mumbai: With uncertainty over the Supreme Court verdict and hard bargaining by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the power-sharing deal in cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party is quietly working on Plan B to retain power in the state. The Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government has the support of 164 MLAs in the assembly, apart from speaker Rahul Narwekar, who belongs to the BJP.
-
Asiatic lions to soon get a new home at Katraj Zoo
The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, will soon have an enclosure ready to house two Asiatic lions, Tejas and Subhi. The enclosure is being constructed since last year and will be ready in two months, said officials. “The lions will now have their own enclosure, for they have been sharing space with white tigers and the Royal Bengal tigers,” said zoo director, Rajkumar Jadhav.
-
Annoyed by neighbour’s parrot, senior citizen files complaint with Pune police
The constant screeching and squawking of a parrot has forced a 72-year-old man in Pune to file a police complaint, an official said on Sunday Suresh Shinde filed a complaint with Khadki police station on August 5 against his neighbour Akbar Amjad Khan as the latter's parrot would constantly screech and squawk, which was allegedly disturbing the senior citizen, the official said.
-
Congress rallies support for Freedom March in Bengaluru
Both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah rallied support for the Congress's planned Freedom March marking India's 75th independence day on August 15. The event will also be keenly watched for the role of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, both chief ministerial aspirants that has left the Congress firefighting from within. He similarly said that he had met party workers and supporters in Bengaluru South and Basavanagudi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics