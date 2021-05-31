Pune traders happy to restart shops, claim decision was delayed

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision to reopen non-essential shops from Tuesday has brought some relief to traders and shop owners.

At a meeting held between PMC officials and Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) on Monday, it was decided to restart shops between 7 am and 2 pm from Monday to Friday.

“After almost a two-month gap, we will restart our shops and are hopeful that these restrictions will not happen again. We have suffered huge losses but agreed to keep our shops closed for public safety,” said Fatechand Ranka, president of FTAP.

“We had a positive discussion today with PMC officials about restarting shops in the city. All traders and shop owners will follow Covid protocols strictly,” he said.

There are more than 25,000 shop owners and traders in Pune who faced economic losses due to lockdown. One of them is Kushal Das, owner of a garment shop. “I had to borrow money from a family member to pay the rent of shop and also monthly EMI for housing loan. The second lockdown has drastically impacted our lives and the state government should not impose it again. We are glad that now we are allowed to reopen shops,” Das said.

Nitesh Chopada, secretary, Laxmi road Ganpati chowk traders association said, “The decision taken today by PMC and state government was a bit late. We have to again start business from scratch and recovery of our two-month loss will take another year.”