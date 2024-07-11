Pune traffic police crackdown: 1.58 lakh traffic violators fined after Porsche crash accident 

In the aftermath of a high-profile Porsche car accident, Pune’s traffic police have launched a sweeping crackdown on traffic violations across the city. According to Pune traffic police, action has been taken against 1.58 lakh violators for various traffic rule violations between May 21 and July 8, 2024. The Traffic Police Department of the Pune city police collected a total fine of ₹12.21 crore from traffic violators for violations like drink and drive, rash driving, wrong-side entry and others. After this accident, questions were raised about underage drinking and driving issues. (HT PHOTO)

On May 19, a speeding car driven by a 17-year-old minor collided with a motorcycle in Kalyaninagar, claiming the lives of the two techies. After this accident, questions were raised about underage drinking and driving issues.

Reacting to the development of traffic DCP Rohidas Pawar said, “To reduce accident percentage and to streamline traffic discipline, we have organised a special drive. During this drive it is observed that drink and drive, rash driving and wrong-side driving are the prominent reasons behind the accidents, hence we have taken action accordingly.’’

“Between May 21 and July 8, we have conducted nakabandi drives at all prominent locations across the city. As far as drink and drive cases are concerned, actions were taken against 1,232 miscreants under the drink and drive category,’ said Pawar.

For the safety and security of the people, Pune city traffic police has organised special drive and traffic rules, regulations and awareness. Under this action will be taken against rash driving, no number plate, fancy number plate, triple seat riding, wrong side driving and heavy vehicle entry.

Pune Traffic Police Division also organised a special traffic week between July 1 and 8, 2024. In this special week, action was taken against 4,522 commuters for rash driving, no number plate, fancy number plate, triple seat riding and wrong-side entry.

As a part of the daily routine actions against traffic violations, Pune traffic police collected ₹49.79 lakh from 7,549 traffic violators.

The initiative comes in response to growing concerns over road safety and adherence to traffic regulations in Pune. As in many accident cases, it is found that drivers were easily violating traffic laws and responsible for many fatal accidents. Authorities have underscored the importance of stringent enforcement measures to curb reckless driving and ensure public safety on the city’s roads.