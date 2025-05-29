Pune traffic police launch AI-based traffic violation detection system

In a major step toward smarter and more efficient traffic management, the Pune city traffic police have launched an AI-based traffic violation detection system to automatically identify and penalise traffic rule violators. The system, introduced as a Proof of Concept (PoC) on an experimental basis at Fergusson College Road utilises AI-powered cameras to monitor key traffic offences such as illegal parking, wrong-side driving etc. (HT PHOTO)

The system, introduced as a Proof of Concept (PoC) on an experimental basis at Fergusson College Road utilises AI-powered cameras to monitor key traffic offences such as illegal parking, wrong-side driving etc. It will enable authorities to take swift action against violators without manual intervention.

The initiative was formally launched under the leadership of Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar; along with additional commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma; and other dignitaries in collaboration with Sensen AI, represented by Vijay Khupse.

Under this system, vehicles parked in no-parking zones or obstructing traffic for over three minutes will be flagged automatically. The AI system will analyse live CCTV footage and generate real-time alerts, allowing the traffic control room to issue timely penalties or e-challans.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (east), said, “Four AI-powered cameras have been installed on F C Road on an experimental basis for 90 days. After that, we will analyse the data and propose further action.”

This is the first time such an AI-driven system is being implemented in Pune on a trial basis, aimed at enhancing road discipline and public safety. Authorities believe the initiative will significantly reduce manual workload, increase efficiency, and encourage citizens to follow traffic rules.