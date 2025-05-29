Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Pune traffic police launch AI-based traffic violation detection system

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 29, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Pune traffic police launch AI-based system to detect violations like illegal parking and wrong-side driving, enhancing traffic management and safety.

In a major step toward smarter and more efficient traffic management, the Pune city traffic police have launched an AI-based traffic violation detection system to automatically identify and penalise traffic rule violators.

The system, introduced as a Proof of Concept (PoC) on an experimental basis at Fergusson College Road utilises AI-powered cameras to monitor key traffic offences such as illegal parking, wrong-side driving etc. (HT PHOTO)

The system, introduced as a Proof of Concept (PoC) on an experimental basis at Fergusson College Road utilises AI-powered cameras to monitor key traffic offences such as illegal parking, wrong-side driving etc. It will enable authorities to take swift action against violators without manual intervention.

The initiative was formally launched under the leadership of Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar; along with additional commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma; and other dignitaries in collaboration with Sensen AI, represented by Vijay Khupse.

Under this system, vehicles parked in no-parking zones or obstructing traffic for over three minutes will be flagged automatically. The AI system will analyse live CCTV footage and generate real-time alerts, allowing the traffic control room to issue timely penalties or e-challans.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (east), said, “Four AI-powered cameras have been installed on F C Road on an experimental basis for 90 days. After that, we will analyse the data and propose further action.”

This is the first time such an AI-driven system is being implemented in Pune on a trial basis, aimed at enhancing road discipline and public safety. Authorities believe the initiative will significantly reduce manual workload, increase efficiency, and encourage citizens to follow traffic rules.

Thursday, May 29, 2025
