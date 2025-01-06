Menu Explore
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Pune: Truck hits bike, killing man, 2 children on their way to school

PTI |
Jan 06, 2025 10:54 PM IST

The truck driver, while trying to overtake a vehicle, rammed into the two-wheeler.

A 35-year-old man and his two children died after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pune on Monday morning, a police official said.

The driver on the truck was arrested.(Representative image)
The driver on the truck was arrested.(Representative image)

“Ganesh Khedkar was taking his two children, in the 5-9 age group, to school when the accident took place on Shikrapur-Chakan Road. The truck driver, while trying to overtake a vehicle, rammed into Khedkar's two-wheeler. Khedkar and his children died on the spot,” the Shikrapur police station official said.

"The driver on the truck was arrested. A medical examination confirmed he was drunk. He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act," the official added.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
