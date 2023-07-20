Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest two in Solapur bank robbery case

PUNE: After the arrest, police informed Solapur Rural police about the arrest and handed over the two accused to Solapur Rural police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a bank robbery case in Malshiras, Solapur district. The accused, Faisal Ibrahim Sheikh, from Thane, and Shahrukh Sattar from Latur confessed to their involvement in the dacoity incident and police seized ₹4.10 lakh cash from them.

In the aftermath of a foiled theft attempt at Dange Chowk last week, local police stepped up night patrol and during one such operation on Tuesday, a team of Wakad police got information about the duo, who were arrested from Mohan Nagar in Pimpri.

DCP Kakasaheb Dole, Zone 2 Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “During night patrolling we have arrested two accused who were involved in a bank robbery case in Solapur district. We have also seized ₹4,10,000 from them.”

After the arrest, police informed Solapur Rural police about the arrest and handed over the two accused to Solapur Rural police.