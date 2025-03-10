Pune urination case: Gaurav Ahuja, associate arrested, sent to police custody

Gaurav Ahuja and his associate, Bhagyesh Oswal, who were involved in public urination and indulging in obscene acts, were arrested on Sunday and remanded to police custody until March 10. In the video, Ahuja is seen stepping out of his luxury BMW, urinating on the road while Oswal, seated in the front seat, watches the incident unfold. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police apprehended Ahuja in Karad, Satara district, following outrage over a viral video showing Ahuja allegedly intoxicated and urinating at a busy traffic junction at Shastri Nagar chowk in Yerwada. An eyewitness captured the act and posted it on social media, where it quickly gained traction.

On Sunday, both were produced in court which granted them custody till March 10. The incident was reported on Saturday at around 7:30am.

In the video, Ahuja is seen stepping out of his luxury BMW, urinating on the road while Oswal, seated in the front seat, watches the incident unfold. Afterward, Ahuja allegedly flashed a gesture at the person recording before speeding away, smirking at the camera.

After the complaint was filed police formed teams in order to arrest both accused.

Amid public outrage, Ahuja also released a video apology on Saturday, expressing regret for his actions.