Pune varsity instructs affiliated colleges to fill up vacant posts

As it has come to light that several colleges affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have not filled the positions of directors, principals and professors, the university’s academic department has issued a circular on March 5, 2025, instructing affiliated colleges in Ahilyanagar, Nashik and Pune districts to initiate the process of filling these posts. Earlier too on June 11, 2024, a circular regarding this directive had been issued but it has been observed that many colleges have not complied with the directive and have not even initiated the process of appointing faculty members, as noted by the university authorities. (HT FILE)

In the event the affiliated colleges fail to do so, the online service for these colleges (BOD) will be suspended and penal action will be taken against them as per the provisions of the University Act as announced by university deputy registrar S D Davkhar in the circular.

The circular issued on March 5 reads: “Affiliated colleges and institutions must follow the prescribed procedure and immediately commence the process of appointing permanent regular principals, directors, and professors. Failure to do so will result in the suspension of their BOD online services on the university portal. Additionally, punitive action will be taken against them as per the provisions of the University Act.”

As per the provisions of the University Act, the number of teaching and non-teaching staff in affiliated colleges and recognised institutions must align with the norms set by the university and the state government. Adequate manpower is essential for effective teaching, training, and research related to the respective academic programmes. Compliance with the university’s directives is mandatory for all affiliated colleges and recognised institutions.