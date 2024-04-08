Pune varsity student attacked, abused with ‘love jihad’ slur

A 19-year-old student studying at Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) skill development department was allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified individuals on the varsity campus and they also accused him of ‘love jihad.’ The incident was reported on April 7 at around 2pm near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan. (HT FILE)

The incident was reported on April 7 at around 2pm near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan.

As per the complainant who resides at the boy’s hostel on the campus, six youngsters came on three motorcycles, approached him and demanded his Aadhaar card.

After checking his details, one of them abused him while alleging of participating in “love jihad” as he was seen with female friends.

According to the complainant, the suspect asked his female friends to leave the spot and later he and others allegedly beat him up, in which the victim sustained injuries.

Ajay Kulkarni, senior police inspector, said, “We have registered an FIR against four unidentified individuals and further investigation is underway.”

A case has been registered at Chaturshringi police station under sections of 143, 147, 149, 323, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.