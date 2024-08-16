Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.2 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024
Aug 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 16, 2024, is 28.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.2 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.72 °C and 30.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 17, 2024
|29.36 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|29.35 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 19, 2024
|24.64 °C
|Very heavy rain
|August 20, 2024
|29.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|28.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|27.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|27.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.4 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|30.11 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.92 °C
|Moderate rain
