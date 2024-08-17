Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.87 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 17, 2024, is 29.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.87 °C and 30.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.26 °C and 29.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.26 °C and 29.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 18, 2024
|28.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|28.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|28.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|23.86 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|27.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|27.36 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.63 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.94 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy