Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.7 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 4, 2024 23.31 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 22.81 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 27.56 °C Overcast clouds August 7, 2024 27.39 °C Light rain August 8, 2024 24.46 °C Light rain August 9, 2024 25.48 °C Overcast clouds August 10, 2024 27.69 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.72 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.08 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.41 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.0 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.78 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Pune today, on August 3, 2024, is 23.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.7 °C and 23.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.45 °C and 23.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024

