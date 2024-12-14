Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.51 °C, check weather forecast for December 14, 2024
Dec 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 14, 2024, is 22.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.51 °C and 28.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.92 °C and 29.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 187.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 15, 2024
|22.71
|Overcast clouds
|December 16, 2024
|25.90
|Broken clouds
|December 17, 2024
|26.13
|Sky is clear
|December 18, 2024
|26.25
|Broken clouds
|December 19, 2024
|26.33
|Broken clouds
|December 20, 2024
|26.47
|Broken clouds
|December 21, 2024
|27.27
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
