Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.96 °C, check weather forecast for December 16, 2024
Dec 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 16, 2024, is 25.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.96 °C and 28.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.31 °C and 29.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 180.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 17, 2024
|25.23
|Few clouds
|December 18, 2024
|25.68
|Broken clouds
|December 19, 2024
|26.56
|Scattered clouds
|December 20, 2024
|26.46
|Broken clouds
|December 21, 2024
|26.73
|Few clouds
|December 22, 2024
|25.67
|Scattered clouds
|December 23, 2024
|26.34
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
