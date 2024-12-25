Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.49 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on December 25, 2024, is 25.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.49 °C and 30.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.64 °C and 31.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 178.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Pune weather update on December 25, 2024
Pune weather update on December 25, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 26, 202425.66Sky is clear
December 27, 202429.18Scattered clouds
December 28, 202428.92Scattered clouds
December 29, 202427.27Sky is clear
December 30, 202428.07Broken clouds
December 31, 202428.47Sky is clear
January 1, 202528.25Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.93 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.82 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.86 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.48 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.93 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.07 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
