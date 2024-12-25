Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.49 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.64 °C and 31.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Pune today stands at 178.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 25.66 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 29.18 Scattered clouds December 28, 2024 28.92 Scattered clouds December 29, 2024 27.27 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 28.07 Broken clouds December 31, 2024 28.47 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 28.25 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds

