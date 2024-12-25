Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.49 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 25, 2024, is 25.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.49 °C and 30.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.64 °C and 31.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 178.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 26, 2024
|25.66
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|29.18
|Scattered clouds
|December 28, 2024
|28.92
|Scattered clouds
|December 29, 2024
|27.27
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|28.07
|Broken clouds
|December 31, 2024
|28.47
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|28.25
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024
