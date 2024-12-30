Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.82 °C, check weather forecast for December 30, 2024
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 30, 2024, is 28.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.82 °C and 29.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.31 °C and 30.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 31, 2024
|28.02
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|27.94
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|27.44
|Scattered clouds
|January 3, 2025
|27.67
|Few clouds
|January 4, 2025
|27.31
|Sky is clear
|January 5, 2025
|27.43
|Scattered clouds
|January 6, 2025
|28.11
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
