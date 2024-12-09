Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.58 °C, check weather forecast for December 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 10, 2024 25.48 °C Broken clouds December 11, 2024 26.0 °C Broken clouds December 12, 2024 26.49 °C Scattered clouds December 13, 2024 26.09 °C Broken clouds December 14, 2024 26.7 °C Scattered clouds December 15, 2024 27.36 °C Sky is clear December 16, 2024 27.38 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.79 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 28.04 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.57 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 22.12 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.43 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on December 9, 2024, is 24.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.58 °C and 28.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.66 °C and 28.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 194.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

