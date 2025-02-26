Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.83 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 26, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on February 26, 2025, is 30.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.83 °C and 33.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.

Pune weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.78 °C and 34.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.83 °C and 33.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 166.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 27, 202530.73Sky is clear
February 28, 202532.42Sky is clear
March 1, 202532.22Broken clouds
March 2, 202532.63Broken clouds
March 3, 202531.82Overcast clouds
March 4, 202531.82Few clouds
March 5, 202531.76Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.02 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai29.05 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.92 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.73 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.82 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

