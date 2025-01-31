Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.1 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 31, 2025, is 28.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.1 °C and 33.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Pune weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 32.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 28.86 Scattered clouds February 2, 2025 27.16 Broken clouds February 3, 2025 28.16 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 30.21 Broken clouds February 5, 2025 29.83 Scattered clouds February 6, 2025 29.02 Few clouds February 7, 2025 29.32 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.72 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



